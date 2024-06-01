Muni Long Releases New Single “Make Me Forget”

R&B sensation Muni Long has just released the new single “Make Me Forget” via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings.

The track notably includes an interpolation of the D’Angelo classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” punctuated by finger-snaps and a slinky bassline. She adds about the song:

“To me, it’s like a warm bath. It’s a love letter. It says, ‘You’re not perfect. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we’re together?’ I’m not the person to encourage you to leave. We need more peace and joy.”

This is the follow up to her smash hit single “Made For Me”. That song also recently got an official remix featuring Mariah Carey.

“Made For Me” continues to make waves as it has cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Previously, it had spent 7 weeks at #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart.

Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!