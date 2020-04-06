Musiq Soulchild’s Group Lumi Trice Release New Single “PDA (San Diego)” Featuring India Shawn

Musiq Soulchild first introduced us to his new group Lumi Trice last year on the standout single “Same Way”. We thought so much of the song that it landed in our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2019.

The trio made up of Musiq Soulchild, A-Lex, and David Luke return with the brand new single called “PDA (San Diego)”. The song is a serious vibe and India Shawn makes an appearance on the track to take it to the next level.

Lumi Trice represents another extension of the creativity of Musiq Soulchild. He talked to us about this and much more in a recent interview on our SoulBack R&B Podcast.

Additionally, we recently caught up with Musiq Soulchild for an interview on IG Live to discuss his “Dewitt 4 Dilla” mixtape and the 20th Anniversary of his debut album “Aijuswanaseing”.