Mýa Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Her Sophomore Album “Fear of Flying with Definitive Vinyl Reissue

Grammy Award-winning pop culture icon Mýa is marking the 25th anniversary of her landmark second studio album, the RIAA Platinum-certified “Fear of Flying”. This era-defining R&B/Pop album features the chart-topping Y2K hits:

“Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)”

“The Best of Me”

“Free”

Available now via Interscope Records/UMe, the “Fear of Flying” 25th Anniversary reissue offers fans the album in exciting new formats:

* 2 LP Vinyl Set: Pressed on standard black vinyl for the first time since its original release on April 25, 2000. Vinyl collectors can finally own this classic.

* Dolby Atmos® Mix: The album is now available in immersive Dolby Atmos sound on supported streaming services, giving a fresh sonic experience to the early 2000s R&B classic.

* Exclusive Bundle: A limited-edition bundle is available through Complex (ending November 14th, 2025). This exclusive set includes an insert signed by Mýa, a vintage T-shirt, and two bonus tracks: “No Tears On My Pillow” and “For The First Time.”

“Fear of Flying” signaled a major evolution for Mýa, following her critically acclaimed self-titled debut. Having already achieved success with her Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “It’s All About Me” (with Sisqó) and high-profile features like Pras Michel’s “Ghetto Supastar” (Grammy-nominated) and Blackstreet’s “Take Me There,” Mýa took control as a songwriter and producer on this album.

The project features a powerhouse list of collaborators, including:

* Rodney Jerkins

* Swizz Beatz (producing the single “The Best of Me” feat. Jadakiss)

* Wyclef Jean

* Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

The album’s fusion of pop, soul, hip-hop, and R&B defined the futuristic Y2K aesthetic. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Soul Train Award nomination for Best R&B/Soul Album. Its smash single, “Case of the Ex,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2000.

Mýa’s trailblazing career continued to soar after Fear of Flying, leading to her Grammy Award win in 2002 for the iconic “Lady Marmalade” cover. She remains a noted inspiration for contemporary artists like Normani, Victoria Monét, and Tinashe.

Mýa recently performed “Case of the Ex” at the 2025 BET Awards and continues to release new music, including the recent single “Face to Face” from her forthcoming LP.

Ready to dive back into the early 2000s? You can stream “Fear of Flying” in Dolby Atmos or purchase the limited edition vinyl now!