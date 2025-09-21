Mya Shares Video For Latest Single “Face to Face”

Grammy-winning artist Mya has released the official music video for her single, “Face to Face,” through her independent label, Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music Group. Directed by BPace, the video visually explores the song’s themes of vulnerability, clarity, and inner strength.

According to Mya, the song is an introspective look at her current life, focusing on the importance of confronting one’s true self. “It’s about confronting the person in the mirror, embracing every shade, every truth,” she said in a statement.

Produced by Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, Mike & Keys, and Mya herself, the track blends classic R&B with modern elements. The song’s versatility has been further highlighted by a series of remixes, including a breezy Summer Remix and a DMV Remix featuring Washington, D.C. native Phil Ade, which adds a local touch. These remixes, along with radio edits, underscore Mya’s ability to evolve her sound while staying true to her R&B roots.