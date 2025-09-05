Mya Releases Remixes Of Latest Single “Face To Face”

Mya has unveiled multiple remixes of her current single “Face To Face”.

The original single was released earlier in 2025 and included the main track as well as “Radio Mix 1” and “Radio Mix 2.” Since then, additional remixes have been released, including:

“Face to Face (Summer Remix)”: This version was released in August 2025.

“Face to Face (DMV Remix)”: This remix features the artist ADÉ and was also released in August 2025.

The song was written by Mya Harrison, Philip Adetumbi, and Paige Wheatland, with music produced by MyGuyMars, Mya, and Mike & Keys.