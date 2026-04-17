Nao Yoshioka and Bilal Release New Single “Shadow”

Japanese R&B and soul artist Nao Yoshioka has announced the release of her latest single, “Shadow,” a psychedelic-soul collaboration featuring neo-soul pioneer Bilal. Released via SWEET SOUL RECORDS, the track marks the third single from Yoshioka’s upcoming studio album, Self.

Produced by Philadelphia-based composer and keyboardist Corey Bernhard, the record draws thematic inspiration from Carl Jung’s psychological concept of the “shadow.” The arrangement utilizes a call-and-response format between Yoshioka and Bilal to represent the internal dialogue between the conscious and unconscious mind.

The track emerges from a period of personal introspection for Yoshioka. According to the artist, the songwriting process was fueled by a shift in how she addressed her own vulnerabilities.

“When I decided not to ‘overcome’ the weaknesses I had long denied, but instead to ‘love’ them, my emotions began to feel free,” Yoshioka stated. “When it truly sank in that even the parts of myself I didn’t want to see were still part of who I am, I felt a deep sense of clarity.”

The new music follows a highly active period for Yoshioka. In 2024, she released her fifth studio album, Flow, which featured international collaborators including Takuya Kuroda and Reuben James, and completed a world tour spanning 11 countries. Most recently, in 2025, she released Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 2, further cementing her ties to the Philadelphia neo-soul scene.

With Self, Yoshioka continues to position herself as a global ambassador for modern soul, blending psychological depth with sophisticated, cross-continental production.