The Top 10 Best Bilal Songs

Ever since Bilal emerged as a core member of the Soulquarians collective in the late ’90s, he has remained one of the most enigmatic and gifted vocalists in music. With a classically trained voice capable of operatic heights and a jazz musician’s instinct for improvisation, Bilal has spent over two decades defying the boundaries of R&B.

Whether he’s delivering a smooth neo-soul ballad or an experimental, genre-bending masterpiece, Bilal’s artistry is defined by a refusal to stay in one lane. Following his recent return with Adjust Brightness, we’ve looked back at his extensive catalog to highlight 10 of his most essential tracks in chronological order.

“Soul Sista”

The song that launched a movement. With its jazz-infused melody and smooth-as-silk hook, “Soul Sista” became the blueprint for the “sensitive but cool” R&B of the early 2000s. Decades later, it remains his signature staple.

“Fast Lane”

Produced by Dr. Dre, this was the edgy counterpart to Bilal’s more romantic offerings. Bridging the gap between the Philly soul sound and West Coast G-funk, it proved Bilal could dominate a heavy, aggressive groove just as easily as a ballad.

“All That I Am”

A masterclass in vulnerability. While his debut had high-energy hits, “All That I Am” showed the depth of Bilal’s soul. It is a tender stripping-away of ego that remains a fan favorite for its pure emotional honesty.

“Sometimes”

The production here is quintessential Soulquarians—laid back, slightly behind the beat, and drenched in soul. Bilal’s vocal performance is legendary, particularly the way he stretches and bends notes during the climactic finale.

“Winning Hand”

Capturing the gritty, live-instrumentation era of Bilal’s career, the song’s driving rhythm and urgent delivery showcase the rock and funk influences that would define his middle-career evolution.

“All Matter” (with Robert Glasper)

Though technically a collaboration, Bilal’s performance on this Grammy-nominated track is definitive. Navigating complex jazz signatures with ease, he delivers a philosophical meditation on existence that only he could pull off.

“Little One”

This Grammy-nominated ballad dedicated to his son is one of the most heart-wrenching songs in modern R&B. The raw emotion in Bilal’s voice as he sings about the beauty of fatherhood is palpable and haunting.

A jarring, brilliant piece of art about starting over. The unconventional structure and soaring falsetto reflect the “nervy” energy of an artist who chose creative freedom over commercial safety.

A hypnotic journey that builds layers of vocal harmonies and instrumentation. The track mirrors the complexity of a relationship and highlights Bilal’s ability to create an “atmosphere” rather than just a song.

“I Really Don’t Care”

Produced entirely by Adrian Younge, this track features a psychedelic, vintage-soul aesthetic. Bilal’s vocals float effortlessly over fuzzy basslines, proving he can make a retro sound feel completely futuristic.

Honorable Mentions

While we’ve highlighted ten of the most essential tracks, Bilal’s discography is so vast and varied that several other gems deserve a spotlight. Here are the tracks that just missed the cut:

“Love It”

Album: 1st Born Second (2001)

Released as the second single from his debut, this Mike City-produced track is a quintessential neo-soul groove. It captures a more optimistic, romantic side of Bilal, celebrating a “future wife-to-be” with smooth, layered falsetto that became a hallmark of his early sound.

“Love Poems”

Album: 1st Born Second (2001)

One of the most requested deep cuts from his debut, this track showcases Bilal’s jazz training. The intricate vocal runs and the way he treats his voice like a horn during the bridge make it a quintessential example of the “Soulquarian” era’s musicianship.

“You Are”

Album: 1st Born Second (2001)

A standout from his debut album, “You Are” is a masterclass in building tension. It’s a soulful, slow-burning declaration that reminds listeners why the hype around this debut album remains so intense decades later.

“Back to Love”

Album: A Love Surreal (2013)

Serving as the lead single for his surrealist-inspired fourth album, this track is a “pure jam session” caught on wax. It leans into a mid-tempo funk-ballad style reminiscent of Prince, blending jazz licks with a steady appeal that welcomed fans back after his more experimental pivots.

“Congratulations” (Mac Miller ft. Bilal)

Album: The Divine Feminine (2016)

On this soulful opener for Mac Miller’s love-centric album, Bilal provides a lush, orchestral-style serenade. His vocals act as the emotional anchor, floating over delicate piano chords to create a dream-like atmosphere that remains one of the most beloved collaborations in his catalog.

“Sunshine”

Album: Adjust Brightness (2024)

The lead single from his latest studio effort, “Sunshine” shows Bilal is still evolving. The track features a jittery, electronic-influenced beat inspired by Chicago footwork, yet maintains his signature warmth—a deliberate attempt to keep “humanity” in music during the age of technology.