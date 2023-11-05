Ne-Yo Adds Fabolous To Remix Of His Latest Single “Link Up”

R&B Icon Ne-Yo taps rapper Fabolous for the remix to his latest single “Link Up”.

The pair also share an accompany visual for the song which was directed by Azzie Scott. In the black-and-white visual, the duo adds their own flair to the rejuvenated sample of Michael Wycoff’s 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You” produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10.

The duo have had a string of successful collaborations over the years including “She Got Her Own” with Jamie Foxx and Fabolous’s “Make Me Better”.

Over the years, the dynamic duo have also collaborated on “Crazy Love” from NE-YO’s Libra album and “Should Be You” from the R&B hitmaker’s R.E.D. album. The remix also comes after Ne-Yo originally dropped “Link Up” in late-September as he finalized his nationwide “Champagne and Roses Tour” with Mario and special guest Pleasure P.

“Link Up” marks his first release from Ne-Yo since his eighth studio album “Self Explanatory” last year.