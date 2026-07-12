Ne-Yo Releases Country-Inspired Album “Highway 79” (Stream)

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and songwriter NE-YO has officially released his 10th studio album, Highway 79. Available now on all major streaming platforms via Compound Entertainment, the 11-track project marks a significant stylistic shift for the veteran hitmaker, serving as his first country-inspired album.

To bring Highway 79 to life, NE-YO collaborated with a formidable roster of country songwriters and creative voices, including Luke Laird, Charles Kelley (Lady A), BRELAND, Rhett Akins, Chuck Harmony, and Tayla Parx. The album aims to highlight the natural intersection between country storytelling and R&B soul.

“If R&B and country had a baby… it would be this album,” NE-YO stated regarding the project’s sonic direction.

The album features a string of previously released singles that introduced fans to his new sound, including “Simple Things,” “Ms. Tundra,” and “Thinking What I’m Thinking.” Adding to the release week momentum, the album’s breakout track, “Up Out & Gone,” officially secured the No. 1 spot at the R&B radio format this week.

The release of Highway 79 coincides with a highly active promotional and touring schedule for the artist:

National Broadcasts: NE-YO recently performed at One Times Square in New York City for America250’s Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show alongside Mary J. Blige and Brad Paisley. He also joined an all-star lineup—including Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, and Boyz II Men—for Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.

The ‘Nights Like This’ Tour: NE-YO is currently co-headlining a 57-city global tour alongside Akon. Following a successful run across Europe that began in Dublin this April, the U.S. leg of the tour officially kicked off on July 10, aligning perfectly with the album’s rollout. The tour is slated to conclude on August 21 in Los Angeles.

The arrival of his 10th studio album serves as the capstone to a landmark year for NE-YO. Earlier in 2026, he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, In My Own Words, which launched him into global superstardom with the quadruple-platinum hit “So Sick.”

Over the past two decades, NE-YO has amassed more than 23 billion global streams, secured five No. 1 singles in the UK, and built a deeply versatile catalog. With Highway 79, he adds country to a musical repertoire that already spans R&B, pop, soul, dance, and reggae, proving his continued evolution as a legacy songwriter.