R&B superstar Ne-Yo has just unveiled the visual for his latest single “Handle Me Gently”.

The stripped back video contains footage of Ne-Yo in the studio creating the song.

“Handle Me Gently” was one of the standout songs from Ne-Yo’s recently released album “Self Explanatory”. If you listen closely, you can hear a well placed sample of R&B group Troop’s classic song “Spread My Wings”.

This is the follow up single to Ne-Yo’s previously released “You Got The Body”.