New Music: After 7 – No Place Like You

Legendary R&B group After 7 have already been heating things up with their current hit single “Bittersweet”, and now they return with another new jam called “No Place Like You”.

This is the second offering from the group’s upcoming album “Unfinished Business” which is set to release on August 20th, 2021. The song was produced by Damon Thomas and written by Kevon Edmonds, Jud Mahoney, Rafael Ishman, Caleb Ishman, Marcus Hodge, DeMonte Posey, and Paul Boutin. The group adds about the song:

“No Place Like You, was inspired by the thought of knowing that you can build a house with all the finest materials in the world with the best of everything in it. But in reality it’s not these things that makes a house a home…it’s the love from that special someone.. and only when you’re with them are you truly home. When they say there is no place like home, they mean there is no place like you”.

Also in case you missed it, we caught up with After 7 for an interview last month. During our chat, we discussed the passing of group member Melvin Edmonds, the group’s history, and what to expect on the new album.

Stay tuned for the upcoming album “Unfinished Business”.