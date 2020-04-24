New Music: Alicia Keys – Good Job

The legendary Alicia Keys gives us another taste of her upcoming album with the brand new single “Good Job”. The song is vintage Keys as she plays piano and lets her lyrics and vocals steal the show on the touching ballad.

Alicia originally wrote the song last year in dedication to her mother and other people around her who she saw go without recognition. However, now inspired by the events taking place in our world, she feels compelled to dedicate the song to essential front line workers during the pandemic.

“Good Job” will be included on Keys’ upcoming album “Alicia”. The project was scheduled to release already but unfortunately was pushed back due to global pandemic.

This is the follow up single to her current hit “Underdog” which came out back in January.