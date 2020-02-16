Alicia Keys Underdog DJ Soulchild Remix
New Music: Alicia Keys – Underdog (DJ Soulchild Remix)

Our friend DJ Soulchild is up to his old tricks again! This time he puts a unique spin on Alicia Keys’ current single “Underdog” for a stunning remix to the song.

The original version of the Ed Sheeran penned song was definitely more catered to the Pop audience. Soulchild quickly changes that by bringing the nostalgia and bringing it back to her vintage sound.

The remix king tastefully throws it back to Alicia’s early days of vintage Hip Hop-inspired Neo Soul/R&B. The sample of the Hi-Tek/Jonell classic “Round And Round”, along with the additional uplifting, soulful arrangement, makes this remix an instant winner and must-have for every R&B lover.

While you’re here, you might as well go and check out some of DJ Soulchild’s other remixes as well. A recent favorite was the remix he did “All Your Love” by Jazz from Dru Hill.




