Emerging R&B artist Asiahn has released her EP “The Interlude” which is her first offering under Motown. The project is the follow up to the “Love Train 2” which came out in 2019.

We’ve previously featured Asiahn as she’s an artist from the new generation we’ve been keeping our eyes on.

