New Music: Chante Moore – Right One

It’s been a minute since we got some new music from veteran singer Chante Moore. She returns with the brand new single called “Right One”.

The stripped down production courtesy of Jovan Dawkins allows Moore’s beautiful vocals to shine over the upbeat song. The track was written by Moore along with Eric Dawkins.

The accompanying visual to the song shows an in love Chante Moore gleefully playing out the song’s lyrics.

Prior to this, Moore had given us the single “Fresh Love” back in 2019. Her last project was an EP called “1 of 4” back in 2018. Stay tuned to see if a new project follows.