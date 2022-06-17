New Music: Chris Brown – Call Me Every Day (featuring Wizkid)

R&B star Chris Brown has just released his latest single “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid. The new summertime anthem is set to be included on Brown’s upcoming album “Breezy” which will release on June 24th, via RCA Records.

Also included on the upcoming album “Breezy” will be collaborations with H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign and more.

Brown will also be heading out on the road next month for his One Of Them Ones Tour alongside Lil Baby kicking off July 15th.

The new single follows in the footsteps of previous single releases “WE (Warm Embrace)” and his melodic track “Iffy”. Both will be included on the upcoming album “Breezy”.