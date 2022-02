DJ Aktive links up with Marsha Ambrosius and Kenyon Dixon for the new song “Kool”.

The song itself is a pretty unique flip of the Digable Planets hit “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” from the mid 90’s.

In case you missed it, DJ Aktive released his “The Tour” album back in 2019, featuring Musiq Soulchild and more. The album also included the single “90’s Love” with Marsha Ambrosius.