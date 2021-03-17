New Music: Faith Evans – Right Now

Legendary singer Faith Evans returns with the brand new single called “Right Now”.

The song is certainly a testament to living in the moment and celebrating the day without looking too far ahead.

No word on if this will lead to a new album from Faith Evans but it’s certainly been some time since she gave us a new solo project.

Her collaborative project with “The Notorious B.I.G.” arrived in 2017, and her last solo album “Incomparable” was before that in 2014.

