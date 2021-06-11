New Music: H.E.R. – We Made It (Produced by Camper)

R&B star H.E.R. links up with long time collaborator Camper for the stadium ready record “We Made It”. The song is set to appear on H.E.R.’s much anticipated debut album “Back Of My Mind” which is set to come out next week.

The talented artist has had an amazing run over the last few years as H.E.R. has won something at every major award show at this point and she’s done all of this without dropping an official album. There will be a ton of expectations for the young singer, but it looks like she’s ready for the challenge. She’s been seen in the studio with legends like Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Sean Garret, Rodney Jerkins and most recently Dallas Austin.

H.E.R. most recently released the Chris Brown duet “Come Through” as well as the hit record “Damage”.