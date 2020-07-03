New Music: J. Brown – Hopelessly in Love

Check out the new single “Hopelessly in Love” from emerging R&B star J. Brown.

The melodic feel good song was produced by Steve James and written by J. Brown, Maurice Harley, AZM and James. Brown adds about the song:

“The inspiration behind the song was all about bringing to life the message of love by creating a song that showcases the love that can be shared between a man and a woman. There’s nothing more powerful than a woman’s love for her man”

The new single comes on the heels of the success of Brown’s previously released single “Moon”. The song has just hit the #12 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts this week.

J. Brown also released his debut EP “Forever Yours” back in January of this year.