New Music: J. Holiday – Zero To Sixty

R&B singer J. Holiday is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio “Time” which comes out February 7th. He dropped the lead single “Ride” last year and now he’s back with the song “Zero To Sixty”. The new single is just another bedroom banger from the singer.

“Time” is the follow up to the underrated “Guilty Conscience” album which came out in 2014. The entire project was written and produced by J. Holiday as well as MilknSizz.

We had a chance to speak to J. Holiday last year about the upcoming project and this is what he had to say about the sound:

“On this album, we played around with a lot of different sounds. A lot of people have never heard me in my lower register like on my new song “Ride”. I usually don’t sing in that tone. You have to expand your horizons and let your fans see what you’re capable of.

Check out the new single from J. Holiday now!