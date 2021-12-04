New Music: Jac Ross – Never Say

Check out the latest from Jac Ross on the new single “Never Say”. This is the latest taste of what’s to come from the emerging, exciting new talent, as he prepares for the release of his debut project in 2022.

This follows his recent performance in the 2021 Soul Train Cypher, where he joined in for a rendition of Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” alongside Musiq Soulchild, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and Tone Stith. In 2022, Jac Ross will also be joining Yola for her “Stand 4 Myself” Tour across the U.S.

Prior to this, Jac Ross had given us his own special rendition of the Frank Sinatra song “It Had To Be You”.

We also caught up with him for an interview last year to discuss his journey as an artist and working with Darkchild.