New Music: Jacquees – Bed Friend (Featuring Queen Naija)

The self-proclaimed King of R&B Jacquees has linked up with Queen Naija for the new single “Bed Friend”. No word on whether this single is part of an upcoming project from Jacquees, but we do know that he’s been locked in the studio with R&B legend Keith Sweat as well as Pleasure P and Bobby V over the last few months working on new material.

Queen Naija has also been keeping busy as she most recently released the deluxe version of her debut album “Misunderstood” which contains the collaboration “Set Him Up” with Ari Lennox.