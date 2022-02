Kem is getting ready to hit the road on tour, but in the meantime he drops off some music with the new single “Stuck on You”.

The song was produced by Derek “DOA” Allen and is the first new offering from Kem since released his album “Love Always Wins” in 2020.

Later this year, Kem will be hitting the road with Babyface for the “Full Circle” Tour across the United States with host Sherri Shephard.