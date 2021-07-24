New Music: Kevin Ross – Looking for Love

Check out the new single from singer Kevin Ross called “Looking for Love”.

The smooth and breezy new R&B jam is just the latest of great musical offerings that Kevin has given us over the past few years.

This is the follow up to his smash hit “God is a Genius” which released last year and we also loved. Ross adds about the song:

“Looking for Love” may sound nostalgic but the story is a very present-day situation. Our generation is the first to experience how social media affects how we love. We have more options than ever before, so when we are met with the smallest issue, we’re quicker to leave to find someone more “compatible”. Looking for love is more difficult than ever yet everybody wants to find it. The real question is once we find it, can we keep it?”

Ross recently released the Complete Edition of his “Audacity” EP, and is gearing up for the release of his new project “Drive 2”.