New Music: Ledisi – Feeling Good

Ledisi has been working on a Nina Simone tribute project, and gives us a taste of that with her remake of the song “Feeling Good”.

With her rendition of the song, Ledisi manages to keep the original vibe while also making it her own.

The project “Ledisi Sings Nina” will release in full on July 23rd, 2021.

The singer will also soon be heading out on the road for her “The Wild Card Tour”. This is in support of her recently released album “The Wild Card” which released in 2020.

She also released her first live album “Live at the Troubadour” earlier this year.