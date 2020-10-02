New Music: Mr. Dalvin (of Jodeci) – Goodtimez

Mr. Dalvin from the legendary R&B group Jodeci has released his brand new single “Goodtimez”. The feel good record is his first release since putting out the anthem “Vindication (Get Money)” back in 2017.

With fellow Jodeci groupmates K-Ci and JoJo already pursuing solo projects at the moment, it only makes sense for Dalvin to release something as well. In an interview that we did with us recently, he let us know that he is currently working on his solo album. This would be his first solo project since his first and only solo album “Met.A.Mor.Phic” which came out back in 2000.

He also contributed the remix to JoJo’s recently released single “Special”.