New Music: Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – I Still Love You

Raheem DeVaughn continues to peel back the layers of his upcoming collaborative project with producer Apollo Brown with the release of the new song “I Still Love You”.

The song is the latest offering from Raheem & Apollo’s joint project “Lovesick” which is set to release on June 4th, 2021.

Brown adds about creating the backdrop to the song:

“When I made the beat for “I Still Love You”, I was all about just creating a beautiful vibe that Raheem can glide across. He did just that and then some. Something a little different from the other joints on the album, but just as appealing and worthy of the same closed-eye head nods. Great track with equally great content.”

Also included on the upcoming album “Lovesick” are the previously released songs “When a Man” and “Zaddy”. Stay tuned for when it drops next month.