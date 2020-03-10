New Music: Ro James – Touchy Feely

R&B star Ro James has just released his new single called “Touchy Feely”. The song is the latest offering from his upcoming sophomore album set to release later this year via ByStorm Entertainment / RCA Records.

“Touchy Feely” was produced by MP808 and follows in the footsteps of the album’s first single “Last Time”. That song is rapidly climbing the Urban A/C radio charts and a video recently released.

Later this Spring, Ro James will join Gallant on his Sweet Insomnia tour. They will stop in cities across the US including New York, Philadelphia and Boston before wrapping in Silver Spring MD on March 20th.

keep an eye out for more from Ro James coming soon.