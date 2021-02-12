New Music: Sevyn Streeter – Guilty (Featuring Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg)

Sevyn Streeter has reunited with her long time collaborator Chris Brown on the new song ‘Guilty”. The groovy record which also features A$AP Ferg will appear on Sevyn’s much anticipated sophomore project “Drunken Wordz, Sober Thoughtz” which will be released on eOne. This will be Sevyn’s first independent album as her last project “Girl Disrupted” was released on Atlantic Records.

Sevyn has released a few songs off her project already including the single “HMU” which came out last year. She also helped co-write “Talk 2 Me Baby” by The Bonfyre on her debut album “Love, Lust & Let Downs: Chapter One”.