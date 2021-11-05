New Music: Shade Jenifer – Red Flags (Produced by Troy Taylor)

Shade Jenifer is back with his brand new single “Red Flags”. The Troy Taylor produced record is just another solid offering from the emerging singer. He previously released the single “Count Me Out”. Shade has been working under the tutelage of Troy for more than a year now and it looks like he’s finally found his sound.

Troy of course is no stranger to developing talent as he’s responsible for developing the likes of Kevin Ross and Trey Songz. Troy most recently executive produced Trey Songz’s latest album “Back Home” as well as the standout ballad “Lady Love” on Kevin Ross’ latest EP “Drive 2”.

Stay tuned for more music from Shade.