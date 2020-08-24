New Music: Toni Braxton – Gotta Move On (Featuring H.E.R.)

Toni Braxton’s new album “Spell My Name” is set to come out this Friday, but she wanted to share this new song with us and let us know that she has some great stuff on the way.

“Gotta Move On” is the latest release from the new album. The song features R&B star H.E.R. who has established herself as one of the go to artists in R&B today. The collaboration on this one is a little different than the typicalvocal duet that we see in R&B as H.E.R. instead lends her guitar skills to the track.

Most recently Toni Braxton hit number on the Urban AC charts with the single “Do It”. She also released “Dance” last week.