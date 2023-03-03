New Video: Babyface & Ari Lennox – Liquor

Legendary singer/songwriter Babyface and R&B sensation Ari Lennox have just unveiled the visual for their collaborative single “Liquor”.

The video finds the pair at a club where Babyface is the bartender and Ari Lennox is starring as the sultry vocalist. The visual was directed by Jean Estene.

“Liquor” was included on the extended version of Babyface’s latest album “Girls Night Out” which was released recently.

This comes on the heels of another single recently released by Babyface called “As a Matter of Fact”.

Babyface also recently launched a North American tour with Anita Baker earlier this month.

In case you missed it, we recently interviewed Babyface to discuss the “Girls Night Out” album.