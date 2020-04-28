New Video: Eric Roberson – Already Knew You

Even during the quarantine Eric Roberson is keeping the content coming. The veteran soul singer has just released a visual for his latest single “Already Knew You”.

He shared via his social media the video was filmed with the limited cameras he had around. Due to social distancing rules, the co-star of this video was his custom made hat!

“Already Knew You” was included on Roberson’s recently released album “Hear from Here”. The singer put that album together and released it earlier this month after finding inspiration from the events we’re currently going through with the pandemic.

Roberson also released a special “Music Fan First” Live Tour album last month to give fans something to hold them over while they can’t see him perform live.