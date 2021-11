India Shawn continues the promotion of her recently released EP by giving us a visual for the song “To Change My Mind”.

The song was included on her recently released project “Before We Go”. The single follows in the footsteps of previous single release “Don’t Play With My Heart” which we also loved.

The EP was flawlessly crafted in partnership with producer D’Mile and quite honestly any of the songs could have been a single. Make sure you check out the project in full if you haven’t already.