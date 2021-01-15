New Video: J. Brown – Vibe

Emerging artist J. Brown has just released the visual for his latest single “Vibe”.

The feel good song gets an equally feel good visual treatment which was directed by Rokstar Films. Brown adds:

“I wanted to create something that was very different from my other records and I just wanted to have some fun with this single. Hopefully my fans enjoy hearing “vibe” and love it as much as I do”.

The song is lifted from J. Brown’s upcoming sophomore EP which will be out later this year.

2020 was a big year for Brown as he hit the Top 10 on the Billboard R&B Singles Chart with his hit “Moon”. The song was included on his debut EP “Forever Yours” which also released last year.