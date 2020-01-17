New Video: Kissie Lee – Only You (featuring Sammie)

Singer Kissie Lee teams up with fellow Atlanta native Sammie for her latest single “Only You”. She also delivers a visual for the song that perfectly captures the concept of the lyrics; two lovers showing their commitment for each other and letting nothing stand in the way.

“Only You” is included on Kissie Lee’s EP “Real” which previously released in 2018.

This is the first we are hearing from her since she released “All the Way In” with KeKe Wyatt last year. That song landed on our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2019.

Kissie Lee has been on our radar for a minute now since she signed to Keke Wyatt’s label in 2016.