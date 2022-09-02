New Video: Ne-Yo – Layin’ Low (featuring Zae France)

Legendary R&B icon Ne-Yo has just released the visual for his latest single “Layin’ Low” featuring Zae France. The video was directed by Rook and finds Ne-Yo and Zae linking up together for a pool party at a lavish mansion.

The song was originally included on Ne-Yo’s recently released eighth studio album “Self Explanatory”. The album also features the single “Handle Me Gently” which he put out a video for last month.

In the coming weeks, Ne-Yo will head to the UK for his first tour in the country in over six years.