October London and Tonio Armani Release Video For “Touch On Me” Remix

Death Row Records R&B sensation October London has joined forces with Southern soul standout Tonio Armani for the official music video release of the “Touch On Me” remix. The collaboration follows the massive viral success of the original track, which sparked a nationwide line-dance phenomenon on social media.

Directed with a late-night, noir-inspired aesthetic, the music video reimagines a classic Atlanta barbershop as an exclusive after-hours lounge. Amidst a backdrop of sharp fades and moody, atmospheric lighting, London and Armani deliver a performance that blends polished contemporary R&B with grit-infused Southern soul.

The remix serves as a victory lap for the original single, featured on London’s acclaimed October Nights album. “Touch On Me” recently secured the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking London’s third career leader on the tally.

London’s recent chart history underscores his status as a pillar of the modern R&B landscape:

“Back to Your Place”: Held the No. 1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks in late 2023.

“Mulholland Drive” (ft. Snoop Dogg & LaToiya Williams): Topped the charts for two weeks in August 2024.

“Touch On Me”: Amassed millions of streams and became a staple across both adult and mainstream R&B radio formats.

By integrating Tonio Armani into the remix, Death Row Records bridges the gap between traditional Southern soul and the label’s storied West Coast heritage. The video prominently features choreographed line dancing—a direct nod to the fans who propelled the song to viral status—adding a rhythmic counterbalance to the track’s smooth, mid-tempo groove.

With “Touch On Me” continuing to perform strongly at radio, the remix and its cinematic visual are expected to extend the single’s longevity well into the 2026 spring season.