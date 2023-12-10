October London Releases Video For Latest Single “The Greatest Gift”

The new face of Death Row Records October London has just shared the visual for his latest holiday single “The Greatest Gift”.

The song is the title track from his Christmas album which released last month.

Directed by Nobody Else, the visual perfectly captures an intimate & cozy Christmas, set by the fireplace.

Next month, October London will embark on his headlining “The Rebirth of Marvin” tour along with supporting acts J. Brown and The Shindellas. Kicking off January 25th in Seattle, the 19-city tour will make stops in major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York, and ending March 3rd in Dallas.

The “Greatest Gift” video release comes as October London wraps up his incredible breakout year. You can check out our recent interview with him here.