October London has released a new remix of his single “Make Me Wanna,” featuring Snoop Dogg and production by DJ Green Lantern. The track was released today via Death Row Records.

The original version of “Make Me Wanna” appeared on London’s studio album, The Rebirth of Marvin. This updated iteration incorporates West Coast hip-hop influences, pairing London’s soul-focused vocal style with a guest verse from Snoop Dogg and production from Green Lantern.

The release is part of London’s ongoing tenure with the current iteration of Death Row Records, a partnership that frequently blends classic soul aesthetics with contemporary R&B.

“Make Me Wanna” (DJ Green Lantern Remix) is now available on all major streaming platforms.