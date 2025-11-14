Omarion Releases Dance Video For Latest Single “For War”

Multi-platinum R&B superstar, actor, author, and entrepreneur Omarion marked his birthday on November 12th by dropping the highly anticipated official dance video for his latest single, “For War.”

The new single, a heartfelt and sultry R&B ballad, was initially released on October 28th and is currently making waves at radio. It sets a dramatic tone for the future of his music, serving as the lead single from his upcoming solo project, “O2”. The album, slated for release in February 2026, is a strategic nod to his acclaimed 2005 solo debut, O, promising to deliver the R&B/pop stylings that solidified his place as a genre favorite.

Showcasing his legendary artistry and unmatched dance prowess, Omarion shares the spotlight with acclaimed dancer Janeeva Pettway in the new visual. The video features a powerful, modern dance interpretation of the song’s themes of romantic conflict and surrender.

The track itself delves into the emotional toll of a relationship marked by struggle, with Omarion singing about the pain of a fractured love.

The excitement doesn’t stop with new music. Fans can look forward to seeing the R&B heartthrob live on stage in 2026. Omarion will reunite with his former groupmates for the highly anticipated B2K Boys 4 Life Tour, bringing their high-energy performances back to the stage starting in the spring.