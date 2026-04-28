Omarion Releases New Single “The One”

Multi-platinum entertainer Omarion, in partnership with Create Music Group, has released his latest single, “The One.” The track serves as a lead offering from his highly anticipated studio album, O2.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, “The One” utilizes the familiar melodic backdrop of the hit “Beautiful,” reimagined with Omarion’s signature smooth vocal delivery. The up-tempo track explores themes of romantic certainty and connection.

Accompanying the single is a new music video directed by Anthony Kimata. The visual narrative spans three major American hubs—Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City—highlighting regional dance styles and local cultures. Notably, the video features appearances by Omarion’s children, Megaa and A’mei, and concludes with a choreographed line dance aimed at social media engagement.

In a statement regarding the release, Omarion expressed his gratitude to the track’s predecessors. “Shout out to the legends Pharrell and Snoop Dogg for clearing the path,” he said, adding that the record is intended to “bring us all together.”

The release coincides with the final leg of the “Boys 4 Life Tour,” featuring B2K and Bow Wow. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 26.