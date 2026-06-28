Pharrell Williams Unveils New Original Music for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 Men’s Show

Louis Vuitton’s menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams unveiled a series of original, self-produced music during the house’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show. Staged at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, the runway doubled as a platform for a cross-genre sonic experience, reinforcing Williams’ signature strategy of blending high fashion with high-profile music premieres.

The musical backdrop for the SS27 collection was anchored by a dynamic live performance. The Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire contributed powerful vocal arrangements, while renowned conductor Thomas Roussel led L’Orchestre du Pont Neuf. Together, the ensemble established a grand, cinematic tone that guided the runway experience.

In keeping with his tradition of utilizing the runway as a space for global music discovery, Williams premiered a slate of unreleased tracks from several of the industry’s most influential artists:

Quavo debuted a new track titled “HAAVIN.”

Lil Baby, the GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, previewed a new song called “Dead Fresh.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaborated directly with Williams to unveil the track “Simulation.”

The evening culminated with the premiere of “Bando,” a powerful new track by GRAMMY Award-winning global artist Angelique Kidjo, featuring both Williams and Quavo. According to the house, the track was recorded at the Louis Vuitton Studio in tandem with the physical design of the SS27 collection, creating a dialogue where the music and the apparel directly inspired one another.

The original works presented at the SS27 show highlight Williams’ ongoing ability to unite artists across varying cultures and musical boundaries. By integrating these premieres into the runway, Louis Vuitton continues to position its seasonal showcases as a vital center for world-class talent and contemporary music discovery.

This approach builds on previous runway music milestones under Williams’ creative direction, including the debut of the hit single “Chains & Whips” from the recent GRAMMY Award-winning Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out.

“Bando” by Angelique Kidjo, featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, is currently available across all major streaming platforms.