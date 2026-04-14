PJ Morton Announces Upcoming Double Album “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”

Six-time Grammy Award winner PJ Morton has announced the release of his most comprehensive project to date: a double album titled Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. Scheduled for release on June 19, 2026, the project is designed to bridge the gap between Morton’s R&B roots and his Gospel heritage.
The album, recorded at Morton’s historic Studio In The Country in rural Louisiana, features 18 new songs divided into two distinct nine-track records. In a unique production coincidence, both the “Saturday Night” (R&B) and “Sunday Morning” (Gospel) halves run exactly 29 minutes and 14 seconds in length.
Written and produced entirely by Morton, the project seeks to challenge the traditional industry pressure to choose between secular and sacred music. Morton cites influences such as Al Green and Aretha Franklin as blueprints for this musical duality.
“There was always an unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other,” Morton stated regarding the project. “I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”
The double album features contributions from trumpeter Keyon Harrold and vocalist Rukhsana Merrise, alongside a full ensemble of strings, horns, and a live band. Morton has released two lead singles to coincide with the announcement: the R&B track “Mutual” and the Gospel selection “Mercy,” both available now via Morton Records / SRG-ILS Group.
The announcement comes as the Maroon 5 member prepares for an extensive run of live performances. Following appearances at the French Quarter Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival, and AFRAM Festival, Morton is set to make his solo debut at Rock in Rio.
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning shares its title with Morton’s recently released memoir, further aligning his musical output with his personal narrative as a “preacher’s kid” turned global pop and R&B mainstay. Pre-orders for the double album are currently open.
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Tracklist
Saturday Night
Mutual
Mess feat. Keyon Harrold
Don’t Give Up On Us
Listened To You
Sell My Soul
Used To Be
Protect My Heart
Can We Try Love Again
Autopsy feat. Rukhsana Merrise
Sunday Morning
Feeling Free
Mercy
Could’ve Been Me
Bless His Name
Always On Time
Not Alone
Close Enough
Waiting For You
Yesterday Today Forevermore