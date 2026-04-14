PJ Morton Announces Upcoming Double Album “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”

Six-time Grammy Award winner PJ Morton has announced the release of his most comprehensive project to date: a double album titled Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. Scheduled for release on June 19, 2026, the project is designed to bridge the gap between Morton’s R&B roots and his Gospel heritage.

The album, recorded at Morton’s historic Studio In The Country in rural Louisiana, features 18 new songs divided into two distinct nine-track records. In a unique production coincidence, both the “Saturday Night” (R&B) and “Sunday Morning” (Gospel) halves run exactly 29 minutes and 14 seconds in length.

Written and produced entirely by Morton, the project seeks to challenge the traditional industry pressure to choose between secular and sacred music. Morton cites influences such as Al Green and Aretha Franklin as blueprints for this musical duality.

“There was always an unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other,” Morton stated regarding the project. “I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

The double album features contributions from trumpeter Keyon Harrold and vocalist Rukhsana Merrise, alongside a full ensemble of strings, horns, and a live band. Morton has released two lead singles to coincide with the announcement: the R&B track “Mutual” and the Gospel selection “Mercy,” both available now via Morton Records / SRG-ILS Group.

The announcement comes as the Maroon 5 member prepares for an extensive run of live performances. Following appearances at the French Quarter Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival, and AFRAM Festival, Morton is set to make his solo debut at Rock in Rio.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning shares its title with Morton’s recently released memoir, further aligning his musical output with his personal narrative as a “preacher’s kid” turned global pop and R&B mainstay. Pre-orders for the double album are currently open.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Tracklist

Saturday Night

Mutual

Mess feat. Keyon Harrold

Don’t Give Up On Us

Listened To You

Sell My Soul

Used To Be

Protect My Heart

Can We Try Love Again

Autopsy feat. Rukhsana Merrise

Sunday Morning

Feeling Free

Mercy

Could’ve Been Me

Bless His Name

Always On Time

Not Alone

Close Enough

Waiting For You

Yesterday Today Forevermore