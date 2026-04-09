PJ Morton Releases New Single “Mutual”

Multi-platinum musician and six-time Grammy Award winner PJ Morton has officially returned to the solo spotlight, launching a dual-single rollout that highlights the stylistic duality of his career. Following his 22nd career Grammy nomination earlier this year, Morton released the R&B-infused single “Mutual” via Morton Records / SRG-ILS Group, with the gospel-inspired track “Mercy” scheduled for release this Friday, April 10.

The new music follows a celebratory week for the New Orleans native, who recently marked his birthday with a series of performances at Los Angeles’ Blue Note, featuring guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Ledisi, and J. Ivy.

Morton, who spent much of the previous year collaborating with a diverse roster of artists—including Angelique Kidjo, Moonchild, and Lil Wayne—noted that 2026 represents a year of unrestricted creative exploration.

“I took some time last year to get inspired about new solo music,” Morton stated. “I’ve been fortunate enough to create in so many different spaces. This year I want to explore all of those fully with no limits.”

The release of “Mutual” and “Mercy” underscores Morton’s unique position in the industry as both a secular R&B star and a “preacher’s kid” with deep roots in the church. This versatility has seen him perform everywhere from traditional Sunday services to the Super Bowl Halftime Show as the longtime keyboardist for Maroon 5.

Both tracks were produced by Morton at his Studio In The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana. The historic 20-acre facility has hosted icons such as Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, and Trent Reznor. Morton is currently leading efforts to preserve the rural campus as a landmark for musical history.

The new singles arrive as Morton continues to break industry barriers. He recently became the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction. His career, which bridges African influences, pop success, and traditional gospel, continues to be defined by his ability to navigate the intersections of faith, race, and culture.

“Mutual” is currently available on all streaming platforms, while “Mercy” is available for digital pre-save ahead of its April 10 debut.