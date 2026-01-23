Moonchild Releases New Single “Fear (Hey Friend)” Featuring PJ Morton

The Grammy-nominated Los Angeles trio Moonchild—composed of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk—has released their latest single, “Fear (Hey Friend),” featuring Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton. Available on all major streaming platforms as of today, the track utilizes the group’s established blend of soul and jazz to address themes of anxiety and personal development. The song’s lyrical narrative reframes self-doubt as a functional component of growth, specifically referencing the Joseph Campbell adage regarding the treasure found in feared spaces.

“Fear (Hey Friend)” serves as the latest preview for the trio’s forthcoming sixth studio album, titled WAVES, which is scheduled for release on February 20, 2026, via ONErpm. The album is entirely written, arranged, and produced by the trio and includes a series of previously released singles. These include “Up From Here,” featuring Robert Glasper and D Smoke; the double release “Strong” / “For Yourself,” featuring Lalah Hathaway and Chris Dave; “Not Sorry,” featuring Jill Scott and Rapsody; and “Ride The Wave,” which features Astyn Turr.

The upcoming album is described as an exploration of healing and self-worth, characterized by the collaborative songwriting and lush arrangements that have defined the group’s discography. In conjunction with the album launch, Moonchild has announced the WAVES headlining tour. The United States leg of the tour is set to begin on March 5, 2026, in Houston, Texas, with additional dates scheduled across the country to support the new material.