PJ Morton Signs With SRG/ILS Group, Set To Release New Music This Year

The SRG-ILS Group has officially announced the addition of Morton Records, the independent label founded by soul artist PJ Morton, to its distribution and label roster. The partnership comes on the heels of Morton securing his sixth career Grammy Award.

Based in New Orleans, Morton is a highly decorated singer, songwriter, and producer with 22 Grammy nominations to his credit. Outside of his solo career—which includes sold-out headlining runs at iconic venues such as the Apollo Theater—Morton has served as the full-time keyboardist for Maroon 5 for the past 15 years.

The new deal marks another milestone in a prolific career defined by high-level collaboration and historic achievements. Morton’s portfolio includes:

Major Collaborations: Work with Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Jon Batiste, Nas, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, and JoJo.

Disney History: Becoming the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, currently operating at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

“PJ Morton is a generational talent, and everyone here at SRG-ILS is extremely excited to be part of his upcoming projects,” said Claude Villani, CEO and Founder of The SRG-ILS Group.

Morton noted that the partnership was facilitated by Walter Millsap. “I knew it would be a perfect fit for what Morton Records and I were trying to do to take it to the next level,” Morton stated.

Under the new partnership with SRG-ILS, Morton is expected to begin releasing new material from his highly anticipated next studio album later this year.