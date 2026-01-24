In the world of contemporary R&B and Neo-Soul, few vocalists possess the technical precision and emotional depth of Ledisi. An artist’s artist, she has spent over two decades cultivating a sound that honors the jazz greats while pushing the boundaries of modern soul. Known for her staggering vocal range, impeccable scatting abilities, and an “old-soul” resonance that feels both timeless and urgent, Ledisi has earned her place as one of the most respected voices of her generation.

Ledisi’s journey is a masterclass in artistic integrity. From her early independent releases to her Grammy-winning major label success, she has never compromised her soulful essence. Whether she is delivering a gut-wrenching ballad or a high-energy funk groove, her voice remains a vibrant, guiding force.

Presented in chronological order, we’ve looked back through her remarkable catalog to identify the tracks that defined her evolution. Here are the Top 10 best Ledisi songs.

“Alright”

This was the moment Ledisi truly broke through to the mainstream. “Alright” is a vibrant, mid-tempo anthem of resilience and positivity. Its infectious groove and relatable message—finding peace despite life’s obstacles—resonated deeply with listeners and earned her a Grammy nomination. It remains the definitive “feel-good” record in her discography.

“In The Morning”

A masterclass in restraint and soul, “In The Morning” captures the quiet, intimate moments of love. Ledisi’s vocal delivery is soft yet powerful, perfectly mirroring the song’s themes of devotion and new beginnings. It solidified her status as a premiere balladeer who didn’t need to over-sing to convey immense emotional gravity.

“Higher Than This”

As a standout from her more experimental Turn Me Loose project, “Higher Than This” captures Ledisi at a creative peak. The track blends a traditional R&B foundation with a soaring, gospel-influenced chorus that highlights her incredible upper register. It’s a song about spiritual and emotional elevation that has become a favorite for its sheer vocal power and optimistic outlook.

Arguably her most recognizable hit, “Pieces of Me” is an empowering declaration of self-worth and vulnerability. The song’s soaring chorus and honest lyrics became an anthem for women everywhere. It reached the top of the R&B charts and remains a staple of soul radio, serving as a reminder that strength comes from embracing all parts of oneself.

While Ledisi is known for her ballads, “Bravo” proved she could dominate a mid-tempo, piano-led groove with ease. The song is a sarcastic yet smooth “tribute” to a partner who is putting on an act. Her vocal timing and phrasing on this track are impeccable, showing off the jazz influence that underpins her R&B sound.

With its upbeat, 80s-inspired synth-pop and R&B production, “I Blame You” showed a fun, high-energy side of Ledisi. The track is an infectious celebration of a new love that is so good it’s “ridiculous.” It demonstrated her ability to handle more commercial, tempo-driven production while maintaining the soul and vocal excellence that her core fans expect.

Teaming up with producer Prince Charlez, Ledisi explored a more contemporary, rhythmic sound with “High.” The track features a hypnotic beat and a catchy hook that felt fresh and forward-thinking. It proved that she could adapt to the evolving R&B landscape without losing the vocal excellence that defines her brand.

After years of nominations, this was the song that finally earned Ledisi her first Grammy Award. “Anything For You” is a traditional, heart-on-your-sleeve soul ballad. Its success proved that there is still a massive appetite for “real” R&B, driven by authentic emotion and world-class vocal ability.

The title track of her latest project is a celebratory, uplifting record that feels like the spiritual successor to “Alright.” It captures a sense of contentment and gratitude, blending organic instrumentation with modern soul production. It’s a perfect bookend to her journey so far, showing an artist at peace with her legacy and her future.

A gem from her latest studio album, “Love You Too” showcases Ledisi’s ability to weave intricate vocal harmonies over a smooth, bass-heavy production. The track explores the nuances of reciprocal love and emotional security. It has quickly become a fan favorite for its sophisticated arrangement and the effortless way Ledisi navigates the soulful melody.

Honorable Mentions:

“Take Time” (Soulsinger, 2000)

“Joy” (Lost & Found, 2007)

“Get To Know You” (Lost & Found, 2007)

“Goin’ Thru Changes” (Turn Me Loose, 2009)

“Please Stay” (Turn Me Loose, 2009)

“Stay Together” (feat. Jaheim) (Pieces of Me, 2011)

“Shut Up” (Pieces of Me, 2011)

“The Truth” (The Truth, 2014)

“Like This” (The Truth, 2014)

“I Miss You” (The Truth, 2014)

“Add To Me” (Let Love Rule, 2017)

“All The Way” (Let Love Rule, 2017)

“Hello” (Let Love Rule, 2017)

“Now or Never” (The Wild Card, 2020)

“Where I Am” (The Wild Card, 2020)

“Sell Me No Dreams” (Good Life, 2024)

“Perfect Stranger” (with Kenny Lattimore) (Good Life, 2024)

“7 Days of Weak” (The Crown, 2025)

Ledisi’s discography is a testament to the power of the human voice. From her independent beginnings to her status as a soul icon, she remains one of the most essential and consistent artists in the R&B world today.