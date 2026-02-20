Ledisi Releases New Song “Teach Me Tonight”

Grammy-winning powerhouse Ledisi has treated fans to a soulful surprise, releasing the vaulted track “Teach Me Tonight” featuring The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

Directed by the acclaimed Scotty Barnhart, the song arrives as a prestigious “missing chapter” from Ledisi’s latest critically acclaimed project, For Dinah. Despite the track’s undeniable chemistry and big-band grandeur, it did not make the final cut for the album—a decision Ledisi recently revisited.

“This song didn’t make it on For Dinah,” Ledisi shared with fans. “Still… I think it’s worth the world experiencing!”

The collaboration pairs Ledisi’s velvet vocals with the world-renowned precision of the Count Basie Orchestra. Under the direction of Barnhart, “Teach Me Tonight” serves as a high-energy homage to the “Queen of the Blues,” Dinah Washington, further cementing Ledisi’s status as a modern guardian of the jazz tradition.

To sweeten the release, Ledisi has also included a live recording of “What a Difference A Day Made” from the Village Studio Sessions. This raw, intimate version provides a striking contrast to the lush orchestration of “Teach Me Tonight,” showcasing the singer’s incredible range and improvisational depth.